‘Outer Banks’ Love Interests Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline Are Dating IRL

From on screen to real life, Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline are dating after Outer Banks Netflix, and their relationship looks as romantic as John B. and Sarah Cameron’s (or even more.) After months of rumors, Chase confirmed that he and Madelyn—who play love interests in Outer Banks—are in an IRL relationship on Sunday, June 14.

The actor shared two photos of him and Madelyn at the beach with a picnic and a bottle of wine. “cats outta the bag,” Chase captioned the photo. Madelyn, for her part, commented: “I’ve fallen and I cant get up” and “Topper punching the air rn.” (The second comment was in reference to Sarah’s ex-boyfriend Topper in Outer Banks, who she breaks up with to be with John B.)

The confirmation comes after Chase commented on a bikini photo that Madelyn posted of her and a friend. “Get ur john b out of my john b john b. Something about a Gutter. ?” she captioned the post, which Chase commented: “Relax gutter, I have a John b brother…But like alsoridjdmslsu.”

Chase’s Instagram also comes after months of rumors that he and Madelyn were dating after Outer Banks premiered in April. Fans speculated that the two were in a relationship after Chase and Madelyn did several interviews together on webcam, which made viewers wonder if they were in quarantine together. The theory was debunked when it was revealed that most of the Outer Banks cast was in quarantine together after the show premiered. Still fans suspected that something was up with the two when the actors continued to post flirty messages on each other’s Instagrams.

https://www.instagram.com/hichasestokes/

Chase, who recently broke up with his longterm girlfriend Xiomara Montalvo after nine years together, explained in an April interview with Glamour what he looks for in a relationship. “I’m really, really attracted to intellect. Any mental thing. Physicality sort of becomes a secondary thing for me. I’m so in tune with people’s hearts and people’s souls and deep conversations before I even start to look at the sexuality stuff. I’m not a typical, sexual-driven male,” he said. “For me, it’s more about, I want to have a deep, in-depth conversation with somebody before I even think about the physical intimacy of it. So anybody that can get in touch with my brain and then my soul, that’s what’s going to turn me on the most.”

As for Madelyn, she also revealed in an interview with Glamour how Sarah and John B.’s relationship is what she wants in an IRL partner. “I also feel like with Sarah’s onscreen relationship with John B, Chase—who plays him—and I had a lot of conversations about making sure that her relationship with JB was very equal and very much respectful from him, as a male towards the female,” she said. “It really will show a lot of girls what a respectful relationship looks like, even when you’re a teenager. I can speak for myself, I’ve been through a lot of toxic relationships and I’ve experienced a lot of it like gas lighting, manipulation—you name it!”