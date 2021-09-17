Outer Banks’ Madelyn Cline Just Subtly Hinted at Whether Those Chase Stokes Breakup Rumors Are True

Some Outer Banks fans had a recent hunch that the stars who play Sarah and John B on the Netflix series have split in real life. But did Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline break up for real? Well, it looks like Cline may have just dropped a pretty major clue about their relationship status.

The 23-year-old actress took to social media on Thursday, September 16 to share a series of Instagram Stories about Stokes. The actor, for his part, was celebrating his 29th birthday—and Cline made sure fans knew that she was celebrating his special day, too. “Happiest birthday to you, nerd,” she captioned a series of photos of her Outer Banks co-star, along with a funny video of him jumping on a pillow. Stokes re-shared the video to his Instagram Story with a reply. “Thank you for exposing my bedtime routine,” he joked. If these recent posts are any indication, the OBX stars appear to still be together; though neither has confirmed nor denied the breakup rumors outright.

Fans first began to speculate that Cline and Stokes broke up on Wednesday, September 15, after a series of anonymous sources claimed on social media that the pair were through. In a submission to celebrity gossip account Deux Moi on Instagram, one individual suggested that the couple were originally supposed to attend the 2021 Met Gala as one of the event’s “It couples,” but ultimately skipped out on the event at the last minute. Another claimed that the pair had split “weeks ago,” and that Stokes was previously spotted at a party where he “kept flirting” and “looked very much single.”

Social media theories aside, both Cline and Stokes have been busy working on separate projects at the moment, which may explain why they bailed on the Met Gala. Cline landed her first major studio role in Knives Out 2, which is filming in Greece. Stokes, meanwhile, has been working on the new Amazon Prime series Tell Me Your Secrets.

Prior to landing their latest gigs, however, Stokes and Cline’s story began on the set of Outer Banks. The pair, who play on-screen love interests in the Netflix series, confirmed their real-life romance with an Instagram post in June 2020. Stokes and Cline have since celebrated their one-year anniversary in April.