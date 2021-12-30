OBX’s Chase Was Just Seen Making Out With a Mystery Woman After His Breakup With Madelyn

Ever since the Netflix star’s split from Madelyn Cline, Outer Banks fans have wondered who Chase Stokes’ girlfriend is now—and it looks like we may be getting closer to finding out.

Stokes, 29, was recently spotted making out with a woman at Eden The Lounge in Orlando, Florida, on December 27, 2021, according to a video obtained by TMZ. In the clip, Stokes can be seen kissing the woman while passionately pushing her up against a wall. The Outer Banks star ended up leaving the nightlife spot with the woman in tow—despite the fact that she reportedly arrived there with another man. While the identity of the woman remains unclear, it’s obvious that the pair were interested in each other that evening.

News of Stokes’ makeout sesh comes just days after his ex and Outer Banks co-star, Madelyn Cline, was spotted out on a date of her own. The actress recently attended a Los Angeles Lakers Game with DJ Zack Bia on December 21, 2021, per Page Six. Prior to their courtside outing, the duo were also photographed leaving Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California after celebrating the Outer Banks star’s 24th birthday a week before Stokes’ shared his steamy kiss with the mystery lady.

The date came one month after Cline‘s breakup with Stokes, whom she started dating in April 2020 after meeting on the set of Netflix’s teen drama Outer Banks, in which they play love interests, John Booker Routledge and Sarah Cameron. “Madelyn and Chase are no longer together,” a source told People in November 2021. “They were trying to work things out privately but broke up a couple of months ago.”

Less than a month after their split, however, rumors swirled that Madelyn and Chase had gotten back together when they were seen with each other over Thanksgiving weekend. When asked about his relationship with Madelyn at the time, Chase told Us Weekly that he had “no comment” but revealed that he still considered Madelyn one of his “favorite” people. “She’s one of my favorite people on planet Earth,” he said. “You know, it’s super awesome to work with somebody that you care about that much, and yeah, I’ll leave it at that.”

A source also told Entertainment Tonight at the time that Chase and Madelyn were considering getting back together. “[They] did their own things when they were broken up,” the insider said. “[They] both felt like they were trying to force themselves into being single.” The insider continued, “Madelyn and Chase care about one another. They felt like they had to be apart to get back on track and be together in the future. Their relationship was very serious before and right now, they’re slowly easing back into things and giving it another try. They’re not full on back together, but they’re taking it slow and seeing where things go.” While it seems that ship has sailed, you know what they say—never say never!