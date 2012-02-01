StyleCaster
Charting The Extreme Highs & Lows Of Rihanna’s Twitter Feed

Oh, Rihanna. I can’t lie: I absolutely love her. I love her songs, I love her style, and above all, I love how outspoken she is. She is certainly way more wild than she was when she burst on the scene, essentially putting out bubble gum R&B pop songs and wearing actual clothes as opposed to like, spikes and a pair of pasties.

Anyway, the singer really expresses herself most of all on her Twitter. While I genuinely feel that Twitter is an amazing way for her to connect with fans around the world, I also find that she seriously, seriously overshares. I would never judge her for any of her somewhat sordid activities, but frankly I’m surprised with all she reveals.

Take a peek at the slideshow above for a look at some of Rihanna’s wild Twitter moments as of late. When she’s feelin’ good, she’s feelin’ good…but when she’s bad, she’s really bad. Side note: if you’re offended by mild profanity, avoid this.

1 of 10

Rihanna details some of her sexual exploits. Happy for her, but oy...

This is a SERIOUS HIGH. I couldn't be more jealous. 

Rihanna tweets a not-so-subtle drug reference. 

More drug references...

I love this, but is tweeting a work-out pic to Khloé Kardashian rock bottom? 

Please, please don't get a teardrop tattoo.

We have all felt this way, but on Twitter? I don't know. 

Um, what?

Why would you want to share Chad Ochocinco with Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada? WHY?

