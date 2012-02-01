Charting The Extreme Highs & Lows Of Rihanna’s Twitter Feed

Oh, Rihanna. I can’t lie: I absolutely love her. I love her songs, I love her style, and above all, I love how outspoken she is. She is certainly way more wild than she was when she burst on the scene, essentially putting out bubble gum R&B pop songs and wearing actual clothes as opposed to like, spikes and a pair of pasties.

Anyway, the singer really expresses herself most of all on her Twitter. While I genuinely feel that Twitter is an amazing way for her to connect with fans around the world, I also find that she seriously, seriously overshares. I would never judge her for any of her somewhat sordid activities, but frankly I’m surprised with all she reveals.

Take a peek at the slideshow above for a look at some of Rihanna’s wild Twitter moments as of late. When she’s feelin’ good, she’s feelin’ good…but when she’s bad, she’s really bad. Side note: if you’re offended by mild profanity, avoid this.