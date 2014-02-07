Charlotte Ronson: 20 Things I’m Loving Now

Ever wonder what top designers are doing/wearing/eating/loving in their spare time? Us too! That’s why we decided to find out, via a short but informative survey aptly titled “20 Things I’m Loving Now.”

We caught up with fashion designer Charlotte Ronson, at the launch party for her collaboration with Vogue Eyewear (as part of the CFDA’s Design Series), to check out her chic frames, talk about the inspiration for the collection, and see just what she’s obsessed with at the moment.

StyleCaster: Tell us about your new line—what was your thought process behind the designs?

Charlotte Ronson: The inspiration was based off of my muse, Eva Mendes, who is a strong confident women and very feminine, so a lot of the detailing is all scallops with floral prints on the inside of the frames. The sunglasses are feminine classic styles, with a bit of a masculine feel.

Now, onto Charlotte’s top 20 picks…

1. Denim: Anything ACNE.

2. Shoes: Charlotte Olympia, please!

3. T-Shirt: My favorite vintage Foreigner tees that are worn in perfectly.

4. Cocktail: Vodka soda with cucumber, lemonade and mint.

5. Accessory: Eyewear.

6. Sunglasses: All of the frames from my new collaboration with Vogue Eyewear, which are available at Sunglass Hut now.

7. Planning: My Fall/Winter presentation at New York Fashion Week.

8. Restaurant: Bar Pitti.

9. DVRing: Girls, Downton Abbey, The Mindy Project, SNL

10. Reading: The Interestings by Meg Wolitzer

11. Applying: My Charlotte Ronson for Sephora crème blush/bronzer stick, which gives me a sun-kissed look all year round.

12. Blasting: Anything my sister Samantha or brother Mark write, sing, produce or recommend.

13. Unwinding: With some Oliver Ronson cuddles.

14. Coveting: A painting by Lisa Yuskavage.

15. Indulging: Melted cheese.

16. Morning: A Supa Dupa green juice from Juice Generation and a non-fat latte.

17. Culture: The Met, the Guggenheim, the Botanical Gardens, Gavin Brown Gallery, Gagosian Gallery, Home Alone 2 Gallery, David Zwirner Gallery, to name a few.

18. Getaway: Anywhere the sun is shining brightly.

19. Lingerie: Eres.

20. Store or site: Sunglasshut.com or LensCrafters.com to buy my new Vogue Eyewear collection.