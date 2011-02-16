Charlotte Ronson Steps it Up

Charlotte Ronson may have gotten a lot of press recently for her famous family members, but the young designer is putting the attention back on her line. Until now Charlotte Ronson has been comprised mostly of casual pieces like jeans, easy dresses, and cute separates, but Ronson will be expanding the collection to include higher-end items. Expect leather jackets, fake-fur vests, and leather trim in the future.

As Ronson told WWD, “We are stepping it up more than ever, but also working to keep the prices down.”

The point of this expansion is to further differentiate her namesake Charlotte Ronson line from her lower-priced I [Heart] Ronson line sold at J.C. Penney.

Ronson isn’t shy about keeping it all in the family though. The ad campaign for fall features Annabelle Jones, Ronson’s younger sister, as well as Donald Cumming of The Virgins. Shot around New York City, it was inspired by the 1983 movie “Breathless.”