Charlotte Ronson BBQs with JC Penney

It was all things pink at Charlotte Ronson and JC Penney‘s summer BBQ in NYC last night. Pink cotton candy, pink beach volleyball nets and pink tickets for every guest to shop Charlotte’s new “I Heart Ronson” collection for JC Penney. Ms. Ronson rubbed elbows with Hollywood starlets and family alike, as the whole Ronson clan, including super DJ’s Sam and Mark, were on hand to lend their support and DJing skills. Mischa Barton took a break from filming The Beautiful Life and got in the spirit of things in a pink floral skirt and hot pink statement necklace, and was joined by co-star Ashley Madekwe. Zoe Kravitz also went pink in her floral frock as she made her way in with Juno star Olivia Thirlby. But our favorite was It Girl Alexa Chung, who seems to be hitting every red carpet this week, in a red long sleeved Calvin Klein mini dress. Leave it to Alexa to be ahead of the trend curve, the long sleeved mini dress is one of our favorite trends for fall.

Also in attendance were Sophia Bush, Hilary Duff, Chris Benz, Eva Amurri, Alexis Bledel, Cisco Adler, and Sean Lennon.

To see more from Charlotte’s “I Heart Ronson” collection for JC Penney, and trust us you want to see this, visit jcpenney.com.