Charlotte Gainsbourg Covers Dylan’s “Just Like a Woman”

Charlotte Gainsbourg, the daughter of Jane Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg, (so obviously one of the chicest women in the world) is a megastar in Paris—actress, singer-songwriter, model and muse to countless designers.

But closest to her heart is music. Charlotte first fell in love with music through her father and released her firstalbum with him at age of fifteen. She then waited over twenty years before she released her next two (5:55 andIRM) to commercial and critical success.

Thankfully she is not making us wait another twenty years and will releaseTerrible Angels EPon September 6.It featurestwo unreleased songs: the title track, written and produced by Gainsbourg’sIRM collaborator Beck, and “Memoir”, written by Conor O’Brien, aka Villagers. It also includes a live version of “Terrible Angels” and a live cover of Bob Dylan’s “Just Like a Woman” that will break your heart. I know it’s Dylan and it’s sacred but Gainsbourg does it more than justice!

You can watch the video for Terrible Angels here via Pitchfork.

[Via Pitchfork]