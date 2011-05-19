Charlotte Gainsbourg & Carla Bruni: Maternity Style Standoff

Two of the chicest women in France just came out with the joyful news that they’re preggersCharlotte Gainsbourg, the actress, songstress and Balenciaga muse who also happens to be Jane Birkin’s daughter, and Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, the former model and musician who happens to be the First Lady of France. No big deal.

Gainsbourg, who is expecting her third child, showed off her belly in a daring sheer number in Cannes last night for the premiere of her upcoming film Melancholia. Bruni, on the other hand, has kept her tummy covered up thus far, and has only been spotted in loose-fitting slacks and a flowy topshe was caught dropping a lot of dough on maternity clothes at H&M, however.

While Charlotte is known for her laid-back looks and her eclectic mix of boho and rock-and-roll, Carla is strictly business, and never leaves home in anything that isn’t professional and perfectly tailored.

Judging by what we’ve seen so far, which one of these French mommies-to-be do you think will be the best dressed?