Charlotte Gainsbourg, Balenciaga Muse Turned Award Winning Actress

Charlotte Gainsbourg was named best actress at the Cannes Film Festival for her leading role in Lars von Trier’s Antichrist, the highly controversial film that depicts physical abuse and the torturing of her husband (played by William Dafoe), according to the <a href=" http://www.forbes.com/feeds/ap/2009/05/24/ap6460347.html” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>Associated Press.

Additionally, the muse to Balenciaga’s Nicolas Ghesquiere walked the red carpet in Cannes last night for the premiere of Coco Chanel & Igor Stravinsky. Accompanied by her longtime partner Yvan Attal, the fresh faced Gainsbourg wore Balenciaga (of course), choosing a black halter dress from the resort 2009 collection. There is something to be said for the whole “less is more” thing when it comes to makeup- Gainsbourg always manages to look great with barely any makeup on.

In her 37 years, the London born and Paris based singer/actress has become one of the most fashionable people in the world- but I guess it makes sense when you have Serge Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin as parents.