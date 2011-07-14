Charlotte Free & Tati Cotliar Goof Off for Urban Outfitters

As horribly depressing as it is that summer is halfway over and pre-fall styles are trickling into stores, the Urban Outfitters late summer lookbook is helping us to keep the season’s spirit alive a little while longer. Models of the moment Tati Cotliar and the pink-haired Charlotte Free play a pair of stylish troublemakers in the retro-inspired images, and there’s nothing that we’d love more than to stop what we’re doing immediately to go hang out with them. The girls loiter outside a seedy motel, catch some rays at the beach and on the boardwalk, and Tati is even shot on some sort of nature trail in the woods. Oh, and the clothes are pretty cute too.

Click through to see all of the images, and if you’re so inclined, head over to Urban Outfitters to shop Tati and Charlotte’s looks when you’re finished!