A Music Career Might Be Next For Pink-Haired Model Charlotte Free

Terry Richardson may have more difficulty shooting muse and regular subject, Charlotte Free in the near future, if she has anything to say about it. The pink-haired model told Vogue UK that her time might become a bit more limited, due to her plans to embark on a music career. “I’ve been making electronic music in my head for as long as I can remember,” she said. “I’ve got my MacBook and my workstation and I’m going to learn how to produce, and once I do that, hopefully it will take off.” The model also offered up some cerebral words about going after what you want: “If you know what you want, you can have it if you believe in yourself. I’m not ever going to function in a real job, I’ve always known that.”

While that may be true, Free has made quite the name for herself in the fashion world. Debuting in Richard Chai’s Fall 2011 show, Free’s gone on to walk for Vivienne Westwood, Charlotte Ronson, Topshop, Jeremy Scott, and PPQ. She’s also starred in campaigns for Maybelline, Forever 21, and 7 For All Mankind.