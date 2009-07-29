Name: Charlotte Acevedo

Agency: Major Models

Hometown: Miami, Florida

New York City Neighborhood: Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Most Incredible Model Moment: Working with artist Shaggy on his recent music video, “Fly High.” What I loved most was all the stunts I participated in, such as riding behind a motorcycle popping a wheelie and going on a cigar boat at over 200 mph! Youtube me!

Favorite Stores: I love shopping at Guess, Forever21 and Strawberry.

Favorite Hair or Make Up Styist You’ve Worked With: My favorite hair and makeup artist is actually Paul Anthony from Miami; we worked together on an amazing editorial for Auzaar fashions.

What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season? I love boots regardless of the season; I believe they make every outfit super hot and chic!