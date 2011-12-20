Charlize Theron Thinks You’re Weird For Wearing Hello Kitty

My suggestion for Charlize Theron is that she should probably steer clear of Mariah Carey‘s triplex apartment. Come on, we all remember the Cribs episode where she showcased an entire room devoted to Hello Kitty merchandise.

Anyway, last week, Charlize spoke about how she got into character for her latest movie, Young Adult, by “exploring the oddities of women her age.” Her most bizarre discovery was the middle-aged woman’s continued obsession with all things Hello Kitty.

“I’m pretty amazed by Hello Kitty. I see so many women in their 30s walking around in Hello Kitty sh*t and nobody is concerned for them,” she said. “It’s the one iconic teenage symbol that seems okay for women in their 30s? The world seems to not have an issue with it.”

I can’t exactly disagree with her, but I won’t deny that there are some adorable Hello Kitty items out there.