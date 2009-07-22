Charlize Theron: Soccer Fan

South African beauty Charlize Theron must be a football soccer fan. The Oscar winner stepped out in a basic black jersey dress and black blazer last night for the 2009 World Football Challenge at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. The match between Chelsea vs. Inter Milan, brought out heavy hitters like Charlize, Ashton Kutcher and Will Ferrell; Ms. Theron was not there just to enjoy the sight of men in short shorts and look glamourous walking a red carpet.

The proceeds of the game went to her organization Africa Outreach Project, which helps children in her native South Africa. And just like us at StyleCaster, Charlize is pretty psyched for the upcoming 2010 World Cup in South Africa telling reporters that “The World Cup is a huge, huge thing for South Africans and for Africa, the pride Africans have of hosting this is tremendous. The question is, how do we generate that into other areas and have more of an impact?”

Visit charlizeafricaoutreach.org to learn more about Charlize’s efforts to help her native country and for info on how you can help!