Charlize Theron Just Rocked a Major 2020 Trend You’re About to See Everywhere

Scroll To See More Images

The arrival of 2020 (A new decade! The roaring ’20s!) brings with it not only a fresh start for those of us who maybe didn’t reach all our 2019 goals, but also a boatload of new trends to try. There are so many different trends all vying for our attention, but one just got a major celebrity endorsement. Charlize Theron’s Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards look features a 2020 trend you’re going to see everywhere this year—and gives us all a great reason to try it. After all, Charlize Theron rocking a trend on the red carpet is enough of an excuse for me to also try the look.

If you paid very close attention to the spring/summer 2020 runways (or have already scoured all the articles about the 2020 trends), you’ll know that netting and fishnet vibes are in for the new year. Think The Little Mermaid meets couture fashion. I never really considered the fishnet trend as anything other than fishnet tights or BDSM vibes, but Charlize Theron wearing Dior has given us the perfect example of how to rock the netting trend in the chicest way.

Many 2019 red carpet looks boasted sheer or see-through fabric details. Whether it was on the bodices of dresses, sleeve details or sheer skirts, there’s no denying sheer features were huge. The netting trend for 2020 is basically the same idea, just with a twist. Fishnet is even more sheer than most fabric options, but creates a really interesting look up-close. Charlize Theron’s Dior look is just one of many netted ensembles we can expect to see in 2020.

At first, I was a little wary of this fishnet and netting trend, but seeing it on Charlize Theron has been an eye-opening experience. Netted sleeves are such a chic way to ease into the trend, but it’s only a matter of time until we’re sure to see celebs rocking full-on netted looks on the red carpet. While the sleeves are more my speed, I can’t wait to see how the stars wear this 2020 clothing trend.