Charlize Theron: “Hancock” Star to Collaborate on a T-Shirt Line

After being in the public eye as Vogue’s September Issue cover girl, and the muse to the house of Dior, we didn’t expect to squeeze any more fashion out of Charlize Theron. However, with the launch of a new charitable T-shirt line, we cant help but focus on her fashionable feats.

Growing up in South Africa, Charlize understands the struggles of the every day people and the risks that come with living in a rural South Africa. Through her outreach program, The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, she is determined to bring mobile health care to all of the young people living in South Africa to further prevent the risk of HIV and AIDS.

“The kids that are being helped through my African Outreach Project are so incredible and vibrant. These T-shirts capture the spirit of South Africa and give everyone a way to help,” Charlize said when asked about the T-shirt collaboration. Partnering with Give and Take Tees, you can help Charlize by purchasing one of her stylish and charitable T-shirts right here. The shirts retail for $42 and 50 percent of all proceeds go directly to helping children in South Africa.