OMG—Charlize Theron Just Gave Us the Ultimate Winter Wedding Dress Inspo

Here comes the bride—Wait, it’s just Charlize Theron on the red carpet. The actress might as well have been on her way down the aisle on Monday evening, because she’s blessed us all with some serious wedding dress inspiration. On the red carpet for the Glamour Women of the Year Awards, Charlize Theron stunned in a gorgeous white gown. Was this all really just a secret wedding happening under our noses? Or does Charlize Theron just really love a chic wedding dress look? The answers are unclear, but one thing’s for sure: Charlize Theron just served us Pinterest-worthy winter wedding dress inspo.

Decked out in a glamorous white gown from Givenchy’s Fall/Winter 2019 Haute Couture Fashion Week runway, Charlize Theron looked like winter snow itself. It’s still pretty warm here in Los Angeles, but I feel the sudden chill of a winter wind coming as I stare at Theron in this stunning gown. As the actress posed for the photographers in the bridal-inspired ensemble, I could hear wedding bells ringing faintly in the distance. I’m not even getting married any time soon, but I’d still wear this Givenchy gown if given the chance. Plus, who says you need a wedding to wear a wedding dress? If Charlize Theron can rock a wedding gown on the red carpet, so! Can! You!

If there’s any time to dress to nines, it’s the Glamour Women of the Year Awards—and Charlize Theron has gone above and beyond my red carpet expectations. Just give the actress a veil, and she’s the red carpet bride we all wish we could be. With the luxurious haute couture details on this Givenchy dress, it’s no wonder Theron chose to don it for the awards. Plus, with the addition of a rhinestone-covered clutch, the actress is every bit a Hollywood star on the red carpet. Legends to the front, please—starting with Charlize Theron.