Watch This 12-Year-Old Create an Incredible Beyoncé Dance Routine

Just call her Baby Beyoncé: This is Charlize Glass, a 12-year-old dancing wunderkind, who choreographed a dance routine set to Beyoncé’s “Yoncé,” and totally knocked it out of the park.

We’ve got to admit: We had pangs of total amazement, and okay, a little bit of jealousy, realizing that we’d never be as good at dancing as this little firecracker. She’s already danced on “Ellen,” been on “America’s Best Dance Crew,” and danced with Justin Bieber and Ciara, so it’s only a matter of time before she dances with Queen Bey herself, right? Right? Somebody really needs to make this happen.

Oh, and extra bonus! Here’s the original “Yoncé” video!

Beyonce ‘Yonce’ from Forever on Vimeo.