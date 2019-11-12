The ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Premiere Red Carpet was Filled With Some Seriously Badass Looks

Scroll To See More Images

I’m not typically very into remakes of classic films, but you bet your sweet booty I’m beyond excited for the new Charlie’s Angels. Not only is it directed by none other than Elizabeth Banks herself, but it also stars so many badass women (*cough* Kristen Stewart *cough*)—and the devilishly handsome Noah Centineo. I’m already in love with every single member of this cast, but the Charlie’s Angels premiere red carpet looks have my jaw permanently glued to the floor. Just when I thought these celebrities couldn’t get any hotter, they all graced the red carpet to show their new film to the world—while looking absolutely incredible. To say I’m swooning would be an understatement.

The stars of the film and their friends all posed in front of the red carpet photographers dressed to the damn nines. Charlie’s Angels may be a movie about secret agents with secret identities, but there was no hiding the sartorial excellence at the premiere. From Kristen Stewart’s sequin-covered ensemble to Elizabeth Banks’ sexy cut-out dress, there was no shortage of incredible looks at the Charlie’s Angels film premiere. If you weren’t already excited to see this film on the big screen, these celebrity red carpet looks might just change your mind.

Below, you’ll find some of the absolute hottest looks of the night. Everyone came to slay—including my queens Laverne Cox and Angelica Ross. Whether you’re a bonafide fashion-lover, or just live to see what your favorite celebrities wear to red carpet events, this outfit round-up is sure to please. Someone grab a water hose, because this red carpet is on fire.

Angelica Ross, Charlie’s Angels Premiere

Elizabeth Banks in David Koma, Charlie’s Angels Premiere

EJ Johnson, Charlie’s Angels Premiere

Ella Balinska in Custom Vera Wang, Charlie’s Angels Premiere

Maddie Ziegler in Area, Charlie’s Angels Premiere

Kristen Stewart in Germanier, Charlie’s Angels Premiere

Laverne Cox, Charlie’s Angels Premiere

Ariana Madix, Charlie’s Angels Premiere

Chantel Jeffries, Charlie’s Angels Premiere

Naomi Scott in Givenchy, Charlie’s Angels Premiere

Kiana Lede, Charlie’s Angels Premiere

Alyson Stoner, Charlie’s Angels Premiere

Peppermint, Nina West and Farrah Moan, Charlie’s Angels Premiere

Kara Del Toro, Charlie’s Angels Premiere

Noah Centineo, Charlie’s Angels Premiere

Ava Michelle, Charlie’s Angels Premiere

Dania Ramirez, Charlie’s Angels Premiere

Gigi Gorgeous, Charlie’s Angels Premiere

Chaka Khan, Charlie’s Angels Premiere