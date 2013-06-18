Charlie Trotter Accused of Selling Counterfeit Wine



Award-winning chef Charlie Trotter (his Chicago restaurant when it was open was long considered one of the best in the country) is being sued by two New York wine collectors who say he sold them a bottle of wine for more than $46,000 that was counterfeit.

The federal lawsuit filed Thursday in Chicago accuses Trotter and one of his wine experts of duping them into buying what they thought was a magnum of 1945 Romanee-Conti from the Domaine de la Romanee-Conti winery in June 2012.

After the collectors had the bottle appraised they discovered it was fake. They are seeking damages of more than $76,000 and are accusing Trotter and his company of violating Illinois consumer fraud laws.

Counterfeit wine is a growing problem, and it hard to know whether Trotter was duped as well into buying the counterfeit bottle. China is increasingly known for creating fake wines reusing bottles and creating new labels.