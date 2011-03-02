Charlie Sheens’ Best Bon Mots, Now on a T-Shirt!

Say what you will about Charlie Sheen, but the man has a way with words. Don’t get mad at me for this, but often the same people who are totally manic addicts can be a good time if you catch them at the right moment too bad it’s followed by so many horrible moments (especially if you happen to be a porn star in the wrong place at the wrong time).

All of that negativity aside, another plus to Sheen is that he’s not going all AWOL and hiding out with his goddesses in secret, nope, he’s using every platform from radio to TV to Twitter to get his winner’s win message out to an apparently rapt public.

A website titled Live the Sheen Dream is capitalizing on Sheen’s priceless bon mots and making them into a t-shirt. Sure, these will eventually go the way of those “Jesus is my Homeboy” tees, but they may just end up collectible!