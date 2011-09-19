Charlie Sheen’s Apology Steals Emmy Spotlight

The real comedy of the Emmy’s came courtesy of Charlie Sheen — obviously! But if you were hoping for another legendary catch phrase (like me) or a sequel to a certain Comedy Central roast you were sorely disappointed.

See Also: 2011 Emmys: We Rate The Best & Worst Looks From the Show

The brilliant producers behind this year’s show scheduled Sheen to present “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series” — or what he called “my old category.” This was probably strategically done in the hopes of another Sheen melt-down/rant, but sadly he did not take the bait. (Boo!)

Instead, Sheen decided to use this opportunity while in front of all of Hollywood to make right the months and months of crazy he had unleashed on his producer, costars and the public at large.

“I want to take a moment to get something off my chest…and say a few words to everybody here from Two and a Half Men: From the bottom of my heart I wish you nothing but the best for this upcoming season. We spent eight wonderful years together and I know you will continue to make great television.”

He received a thunderous applause for this painstakingly made concession/olive branch but the moment was kind of awkward for winner Jim Parsons of The Big Bang Theory who couldn’t resist pointing out once he took the stage to accept, saying, “Oh…this is so odd for so many reasons…”

Further brilliance was shown by producers as Jon Cryer and Ashton Kutcher presented an award in the dramatic category together and opened by saying:

Jon: I’m that guy from Pretty In Pink

Ashton: And I am NOT Charlie Sheen and Jon, I want to tell you something: I do not think you are a troll.

Hmm, it doesn’t seem like his former cast shares Sheen’s tender feelings. Perhaps Kutcher was annoyed by the actor’s “performance” and the tweet he issued right afterwards: Giving the new kid a little advice..! With @aplusk backstage at the Emmy’s…

Charlie followed it up by tweeting: Seriously… @aplusk great talking to you! We’ll all be watching! Make us proud!! http://say.ly/RKcJbt

Weirdly, Kutcher has yet to reply…because we all know how much limited time he spends on Twitter these days.