Charlie Sheen Threatens Wife–And 10 Signs Your Relationship is Heading Towards Abuse

While vacationing in Aspen, Colorado for the Christmas holidays, Charlie Sheen and wife Brooke Mueller got into a domestic dispute that ended in violence. According to a New York Times report, Sheen put a knife to Mueller’s throat while threatening to kill her after she told Sheen she wanted a divorce. To say that the Wall Street actor handled it badly would be putting it mildly. Mueller reportedly told the officers who responded to the 911 call that Sheen also attempted to choke her as he straddled her on the bed screaming, “You better be in fear. If you tell anybody, I’ll kill you!” Sheen denies making any such threats. While divorce is usually seen as an unhappy ending, we thinks perhaps it is best for this twosome.

Domestic violence is scary and is unfortunately often unpredictable. Once it starts in a relationship, your best bet is to get help in the form of counseling, therapy, or rehabilitation, and in more severe cases, to just get out. If you are concerned that this may apply to you and your significant other, read on for 10 signs that your relationship might be heading down an ugly, abusive road.

1. If Your Partner Has a History of Abuse

If we learned one thing in high school, it’s that history tends to repeat itself, so if your partner has abused his or her spouse or partner in the past, it is likely to happen again.

2. If Your Partner Teases You in a Hurtful Way

We all tease our loved ones a little bit now and then–but it’s usually just in good fun. When it starts to cross that line from being amusing to hurtful, it’s time to speak up. Also, don’t ignore harsher name calling if it persists–TV shows bleep that out for a reason.

3. If Your Partner Manipulates You

If your partner manipulates you into doing things that you don’t want to do, changes situations around so that the blame is always on you, or attempts to purposefully damage your self-esteem, this is a serious red flag. Remember to stand your ground and trust your instincts. You are probably feeling the way you do for a reason.

4. If Your Partner Punishes You

We’re not talking about your partner giving you a time out in the corner. We are talking about emotional abuse. If your partner withholds emotional intimacy, sex, or even gives you the silent treatment when you are both fighting, take that as a bad sign. Mature and loving couples communicate and attempt to solve problems in a healthy way.

5. If Your Partner Shows Disrespect for Others

The way a person treats others, such as family, friends, or even the waitress at a local restaurant, reflects what kind of person they are and how they intend to treat you eventually. If your partner doesn’t treat others with respect, don’t expect him or her to miraculously treat you differently.

6. If Your Partner Is Controlling

If your partner is overbearing in terms of how you live your life, who you talk to, where you go, what you eat, and what you do, it is not a good sign and is usually a precursor to abuse. For now, your partner will attempt to control you through words, but it is only a matter of time before the physical tactics ensue.

7. If Your Partner Retains Superiority

It is never easy admitting when you are wrong, but if you actually cannot admit it, then there’s a problem. It’s a bad sign if your partner always has to be the superior one in the relationship, which isn’t fair to you. In a relationship, both members should be equals.

8. If Your Partner Doesn’t Respect You

If your partner puts you down or tries to keep you from accomplishing anything for yourself, then it’s probably a sign that he or she is trying to completely dominate you. This is usually only the beginning of abuse and it’s your first cue to get out now before your partner does detrimental harm to your self-esteem.

9. If Your Partner Always Blames You

If your partner blames you for the violence or dysfunction in your relationship, claiming that you are only getting what you deserve, it is time to split from the relationship before things take a serious turn for the worse. No matter what the case, no one deserves to be abused–physically or emotionally.

10. If Your Partner Treats You Badly

If you can relate to this in any way, then why are you still in the relationship? It’s time to get out now–especially if your significant other is cruel or unfaithful to you. Call it quits as soon as possible, even if physical abuse hasn’t yet occurred. You may be a mere side step away from a full-on physically abusive relationship.

