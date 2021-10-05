Charlie Sheen Is Done Paying Denise Richards Child Support Amid Rumors She Hasn’t Been Paid in ‘4 Years’

Over and done with. Charlie Sheen‘s child support arrangement with Denise Richards is over after a judge approved his request to end the agreement on Monday, October 4.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Sheen—who was married to Richards from 2002 to 2006—filed a request to change his child support arrangement in December 2019. Us Weekly reported on Tuesday, October 5, that Judge Alexander Giza approved the request after Richards didn’t file any paperwork to oppose Sheen’s ask.

“I think what transpired today is extremely fair,” Sheen told Us Weekly. “It speaks to not just today, but it speaks historically to that same fairness.” During the hearing, Sheen’s lawyer, Gregory Pedrick, asked the judge to order “zero child support” for Richards. He argued that Sheen has had a majority of the custody of his and Richards daughters—17-year-old Sami and 16-year-old Lola—since April.

A source told Us Weekly on Monday wasn’t at the hearings because she is “working out of the state, which Charlie was well aware off.” The insider also claimed that Richards “was never served this court date” and that Sheen “did this on purpose [so she wasn’t able to be there].”

The source continued, “He filed two years ago and he kept pushing the court date. Denise kept asking when the date was and he blew her off. He pushed it off because he didn’t want records of the child support he was paying Brooke [Mueller] to impact the case after he agreed to pay them both the same amount of child support.” The insider also claimed that Sheen “hasn’t paid Denise in at least four years. No child support. He owes her. Also Lola lives with Denise. When she is filming she is with her dad and sister.”

Sheen’s lawyer claimed at the hearing that the actor—who has a net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and made $1.8 million per episode on Two and a Half Men—had set up a 1.2 million trust for his daughters and was overpaying in child support. “Sometime in spring, in early April, Ms.Richards had a falling out with her daughters and asked Mr. Sheen to take custody,” Pedrick said. “That has been the reality since April of this year.” The judge also ordered that the “zero” child support for Richards would be reflected retroactively to April 1, 2021, which is when Sheen started taking care of their daughters full time. Sheen’s lawyer also claims that Richards owes her ex-husband money because he overpaid for so long but that Sheen is choosing not to recoup the funds.

The ruling also comes after Sheen and Richard’s eldest daughter, Sami, claimed in a TikTok video in September that she was “trapped” in an “abusive” home with her mother. She claimed in the video, which has since been deleted, that she “hated [herself], would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc” and hinted that her mother’s home was the problem.

She also claimed that she is now “out of the hell house” and “full of self love” after she dropped out of high school. Jeff Ballard, a rep for Sheen, told Us Weekly that Sami is instead studying for her GED. “Sam’s amazing. I love her and all my children unconditionally,” the rep said. “We’re having a ball. GED here we come!”

While sources have confirmed to Us Weekly that Sami moved in with Sheen, others claim that Lola “goes back and forth” between Sheen and Richards’ houses. A source also told the magazine that Sheen hasn’t paid Richards child support in at least four years.

“He hasn’t paid Denise in at least four years. No child support. He owes her. Also Lola lives with Denise. When she is filming she is with her dad and sister,” the insider said. “She didn’t have a falling out with her daughters and she cares about them deeply. But Charlie condones behavior that he shouldn’t and sets no rules. Lola doesn’t live there permanently. Sami prefers no rules.”

Another source also told Us Weekly in September that Sami left Richards’ home because of the “boundaries” she set for her kids. “Denise wants her daughters to have boundaries, not be out all hours of the night, and she has no desire to be their friend at this time of their life,” the insider said. “The time will come later as the girls grow older for Denise to be their friend. Charlie is the good time dad, and well, rules and curfew aren’t really set in stone. And that is why Sami went to live with her dad.”