Charlie Sheen Apologizes To Ashton Kutcher (In Character)

Last week, it was reported that Charlie Sheen was essentially badmouthing Ashton Kutcher all over town. At first, he initially stated that Ashton’s role on Two and a Half Men was compromised due to crappy writing, but then he fired back again. It seemed that the great Mr. Sheen was still slightly bitter, and couldn’t deal with Ashton taking on the show he brought to prominence to, thus the word “sucky” was issued like a bullet across Twitter.

Well, Chaz is clearly feeling some remorse. A few minutes ago, he tweeted at Ashton:

“Dear Ashton-

My bad.

I was disrespectful to a man doing his best.

I got excited and threw you into a crossfire.

The rest of my statement I stand behind.

You, however, deserve better.

Safety in your travels good sir.

– The ‘late’ Charlie Harper”

In case you’re not up on your Two and a Half Men, Charlie Harper was Sheen’s character — and basically a caricature of himself. The boozing, womanizing jingle writer is missed by all of us. I don’t care if you don’t care, but I’m glad these two d-bags have made up.