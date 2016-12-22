Charlie Puth Just Broke Up with Bella Thorne on Twitter

Charlie Puth isn’t interested in being part of a love triangle with Bella Thorne and Tyler Posey. In a series of tweets today, Puth made it clear that he wasn’t about to be played for a fool. Over the course of a whopping eight tweets, Puth really laid it all out on the table for all to see.

“I’m sorry … You know who you are,” he began. “I messed a lot of things up, I get it if we can’t be friends … you know who you are. But if you could just come to your senses … you know who you are. I can’t believe what I’m reading. No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I’m not going to be in the middle of it.”

To back up a tic, Thorne confused everyone when she tweeted a pic of herself with Puth a couple of days ago, after paparazzi pics of the pair kissing on the beach surfaced. Until then, the world at large assumed that Thorne was still with Posey, as they’d been super hot and heavy all over social media for many moons.

Though fans quickly began to speculate that Posey and Thorne had broken up, and that Thorne was moving on quickly with Puth, apparently there’s more to the story than that. And in case anyone had any question whether or not Puth was talking about recent news stories that pointed out that Thorne had posted a nostalgic shot of herself with ex-boyfriend Tyler Posey, Puth went on to spell it out for his followers.

“I don’t know Tyler personally, but I know he shouldn’t be treated this way,” Puth continued. “She told me she was not with him anymore. This is all news to me.” And with a final tweet, Puth said goodbye to Thorne: “I want nothing but peace for all, I’m just removing myself from this.” Damn.

Doing damage control, Thorne wrote in response on her own Twitter account, “Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks and charlie and I ARENT DATING we are friends. That article was written forever ago.”

Whew. OK! Well, does this make anyone else glad that you’re not a celebrity? It’s bad enough when personal drama plays out over social media, but even worse when you’re famous. Best of luck, all.