Charlie Hunnam Drops Out of ’50 Shades of Gray’ Movie

Yikes, the cameras haven’t even started rolling yet, and already “50 Shades of Gray” is plagued with controversy. British actor Charlie Hunnam has dropped out the big-screen adaptation of “50 Shades of Gray” reportedly due to his hectic schedule.

“The filmmakers of ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’ and Charlie Hunnam have agreed to find another male lead given Hunnam’s immersive TV schedule which is not allowing him time to adequately prepare for the role of Christian Grey.” said the studio in a statement,via Deadline.

When an actor’s “busy schedule” is cited as the reason for leaving a film, we always have to wonder: Didn’t all parties involved know their schedules before committing to the project?

We have a sneaky feeling Hunnam—who stars as an ass-kicking leader of a biker gang on FX’s intense drama “Sons of Anarchy” might have gotten spooked at all the attention the potentially campy S&M-heavy film would reel in, or may have looked at other big-screen versions of pop culture phenoms like “Twilight,” “Harry Potter,” and “The Hunger Games” and realized that massive level of notoriety wasn’t for him.

Fans of the book weren’t thrilled when director Sam Taylor-Johnson cast Hunnam in the role as the mega-rich and debonair playboy Christian Gray whose penchant for S&M lands him a prudish partner named Anastasia Steele, which is set to be played by Dakota Johnson (who’s still involved, as far as we know.)

While some fans of E.L. James‘ kinky novel wanted “The Vampire Diairies” star Ian Somerhalder or “True Blood” hottie Alexander Skarsgard in the role, most were fixated on “White Collar” star Matt Bomer playing the part, which is interesting seeing that Bomer is openly gay. We know he’s an actor, but we were pleasantly surprised that so many fans were willing to suspend their disbelief enough to form an online petition that urged the studio to replace Hunnam with Bomer. Who knows, maybe it worked!

