Charlie & Alana Came in Last Place at the ‘Love Island’ Finale—Here’s Whether They’re Still Together

As the newest couple in the finale, fans want to know whether Charlie and Alana are still together after Love Island US season 3 or if the amount of time they had together wasn’t enough for them to continue their relationship after the villa.

But before we reveal Charlie and Alana’s relationship now, let’s explain how Love Island works: Love Island, which originally premiered in the United Kingdom in 2005, starts with 10 or so singles who are invited to a villa on a tropical island with the hopes of finding love. Within seconds of meeting each other, the contestants are asked to couple up. As couples, the contestants are required to sleep in the same bed and complete challenges with each other. As the season continues, more contestants are invited to the villa, and islanders already there have to make a choice about whether to stay with their current partner or couple up with someone new.

Each week, there’s a re-coupling, and the contestants who aren’t in a couple are sent home. In the end, the public votes for their favorite couple among the finalists, and the winner receives a cash prize. On Love Island US, that prize is $100,000 However, the money doesn’t go to the couple as a whole. Instead, it goes to one person by random draw. That person must then decide whether to share the money with their partner or keep it for themselves. Love Island US premiered in July 2019. Season 3, which premiered in July 2021 and aired its finale on August 15, was filmed at a villa in Nīnole, Hawaii.

What was Charlie and Alana’s relationship like on Love Island US?

Charlie Lynch, a 30-year-old business owner from Houston, Texas, joined Love Island US season 3 in week four as a bombshell at Casa Amor. After Casa Amor, Charlie coupled up with Cashay and was brought back to the main villa. Alana Paolucci, a 28-year-old real estate assistant from New York City, joined in week five. Her arrival causes a love triangle between her, Charlie and Cashay, who still had feelings for Cinco. In the end, though, Charlie chose Alana at a re-coupling and the two coupled up until the end. During the Love Island season 3 finale, host Arielle Vandenberg revealed that Charlie and Alana came in fourth place. So are Charlie and Alana still together from Love Island US season 3? Here’s what we know about their relationship post-villa.

Are Charlie and Alana still together from Love Island US?

So…are Charlie and Alana still together from Love Island US season 3? The answer is yes. After the Love Island finale, Alana posted several videos of her and Charlie at the airport. In one video, she could be seen putting a funny filter on Charlie’s face as they rode together in a van. In another video, she could be seen blowing kisses at the camera on the airplane before showing Charlie, who stuck his tongue. Charlie, for his part, reposted several of Alana’s videos, and even revealed in an Instagram Story that he plans to travel to New York City, where Alana is from, a few days after the Love Island finale. So it looks like Charlie and Alana are still together and plan on continue dating after Love Island.

