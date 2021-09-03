Charli D’Amelio’s Net Worth Is the Reason She’s the Most Followed Person on TikTok

As the most followed creator on TikTok, it’s understandable why fans want to know about Charli D’Amelio‘s net worth and how much she makes from the social media platform that made her into the star she is today.

Charli, who was born on May 1, 2004 in Norwalk, Connecticut, is the youngest daughter of Marc D’Amelio, a former Republican Connecticut senate candidate, and Heidi D’Amelio, a former model and photographer. Her older sister, Dixie D’Amelio, is also a TikTok creator, with more than 50 million followers. In September 2021, Hulu released a docuseries about Charli and her family titled The D’Amelio Show, which chronicles the family’s lives and careers in Los Angeles. In an interview with Variety in 2020, Charli—who became the first TikTok creator to reach 100 million followers in November 2020—opened up about how her life has changed since her social media success.

“At first, it was really uncomfortable because when TikTok started, it was kind of like, ‘Oh, you’re on TikTok? That’s weird,'” she said. “So I wouldn’t tell people. Someone would come up to me and maybe ask for a picture and then someone else would be like, ‘Oh, how do they know you? Like, what are you from?’ I was like, ‘Oh, I do social media. I don’t know,’ and I would get super uncomfortable.”

She continued, Then my friends would be like, ‘Hey, I saw you on my ‘For You’ page. That’s so weird.’ It was a lot of that until I felt comfortable to be like, ‘Yeah, I’m on TikTok.’ I just started posting videos, not really caring what anyone else thought, because I was having fun making them. But since then, I have switched to an online one-on-one schooling program that’s great for me because I tend to have a pretty busy schedule. So I’m able to work my hours of schooling around that and I can do them a little bit earlier and get them done. I’ve also been able to make a lot more friends out in California.”

So how much is Charli D’Amelio’s net worth exactly? Read on for what she’s worth and how much she makes on TikTok. You may be surprised at how much she charges per post.

How much does Charli D’Amelio make from TikTok?

Charli started her TikTok in May 2019 with lip-syncing videos before she transitioned to dancing videos. “I got started with TikTok because all of my friends were using the app and posting on their accounts. I didn’t have an account, so I was just dancing on their phones and I’d be like, ‘Oh, can you send me that? That’s so cool,'” Charli told Variety in 2020. “Eventually I decided to make my own account because I was having so much fun making all of these dance videos with my friends. I got the app, I started dancing, my videos started getting a little bit more popular on the app and a lot has happened since then. Now I’m here getting to do stuff like this.”

Her first viral video was in July 2019 when she posted a “duet” of her dancing with TikTok user Move With Joy. In November 2019, Charli joined the Hype House with her older sister, Dixie. The two left the Hype House in May 2020. In November 2020, Charli became the first TikTok user to reach 100 million followers. She’s the most followed person on TikTok, followed by Khaby Lame and Addison Rae.

So how much does Charli D’Amelio make from TikTok? Though she’s most the followed creator on the platform, she isn’t the highest-earning. (That record is held by Addison Rae.) Charli, however, is the second highest-earning TikTok creator. Forbes reported in 2020 that Charli made $4 million in her first year on TikTok from sponsorship deals with brands like EOS Cosmetics, Dunkin’, Sabra Hummus (which she appeared in a 2020 Super Bowl commercial for) and Hollister, which she’s a face of alongside Dixie. Charli’s also makes money from her Charli merchandise, which she launched in May 2020. At the time of the launch, which was around the time of Charlie’s birthday, the merch line included a $60 hoodie emblazoned with a drawing of Charli in glasses with a birthday party hat.

How much is Charli D’Amelio’s net worth?

So how much is Charli D’Amelio’s net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Charli is worth $8 million, which includes the money she makes from TikTok, as well as various sponsorship deals. Celebrity Net Worth reports that Charli makes at least $100,000 per sponsored TikTok post, as well as $1 million for her Super Bowl ad with Sabra Hummus. Charli also makes money from her reality TV show with her family, The D’Amelio Show, which premiered in September 2021.

The D’Amelio Show is available to stream on Hulu.

