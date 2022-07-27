Charli Just Subtly Responded to Her Ex Calling Her a ‘Homie Hopper’ Amid Her Relationship With Travis Barker’s Son

Dissing the diss? Charli D’Amelio and Lil Huddy are firing back at each other. The ex-couple posted cryptic hints about how they feel about their past relationship on their social media accounts.

Chase Hudson, more commonly known by his stage name Lil Huddy, posted a teaser for his new song “All The Things I Hate About You,” in which a lyric included an ex being a “homie hopper.” Many fans speculated this to be about his romance with TikTok star Charli D’Amelio. On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, Charli posted a photo on her Instagram stories of her kissing her new boyfriend Landon Barker, who is the son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. She also posted two photos of the couple having fun in an Instagram carousel the day before.

Charli and Lil Huddy started dating in December 2019 after they met in September 2019. They split in April 2020 after Lili Huddy was rumored to be cheating on Charli with other TikTokers. The two made separate Instagram statements on their stories. “It hurts me to say this, but we’ve decided that this is what’s best for both of us. We are still close friends and I would not change that for anything!” Charli wrote at the time. “I’m sorry I waited so long to tell you all. I wanted to take the time to process it for myself. Breakups are tough for anyone, so I’d really rather not talk about it anymore.” Lil Huddy, for his part, wrote, “Charli is such an amazing person and I am so beyond grateful and blessed to have spent the time I spent with her. We will always be friends and she will always hold a special place in my hear for the rest of my life. We are sorry it’s taken so long to come forward, but this was something we wanted to process privately first.” They reunited in May 2020, but they called it quits again in July 2020.

On June 27, 2022, People reported that Charli and Landon posted separate Instagram stories with new tattoos from the same tattoo artist, sparking rumors that they were dating. They both tagged tattoo artist @ . A source told People that the couple are “seeing each other, and it’s early stages.” During Landon’s boohooMAN x Landon Barker launch on June 14, 2022, the TikTok dancer was seen with him at the party. “It was a big night for Landon,” another source told E! News. “It was important to him that Charli was included.” The source also said the two didn’t want to be perceived as a couple in public. “They were careful not to show too much PDA with so many eyes around.”

The D’Amelio Show is available to stream on Hulu.

