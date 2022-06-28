Charli D’Amelio & Travis Barker’s Son Are Reportedly Dating After They Got Tattoos Together

TikTok royalty. Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker are reportedly dating! The two social media stars got tattoos from the same tattoo artist at the same time and multiple sources have confirmed that the TikTok star and Travis Barker’s son are seeing each other.

On June 27, 2022, People reported that Charli and Landon posted separate Instagram stories with their new ink. They both tagged tattoo artist @ar.bel. A source told People that the couple are “seeing each other, and it’s early stages.” During Landon’s boohooMAN x Landon Barker launch on June 14, 2022, the TikTok dancer was seen with him at the party. “It was a big night for Landon,” another source told E! News. “It was important to him that Charli was included.” The source also said the two didn’t want to be perceived as a couple in public. “They were careful not to show too much PDA with so many eyes around.”

Charli was previously linked to another TikTok star Chase Hudson, also known as Lil Huddy. Charli and Lil Huddy started dating in December 2019 after they met in September 2019. They split in April 2020 after Lili Huddy was rumored to be cheating on Charli with other TikTokers. The two made separate Instagram statements on their stories. “It hurts me to say this, but we’ve decided that this is what’s best for both of us. We are still close friends and I would not change that for anything!” Charli wrote at the time. “I’m sorry I waited so long to tell you all. I wanted to take the time to process it for myself. Breakups are tough for anyone, so I’d really rather not talk about it anymore.” Lil Huddy, for his part, wrote, “Charli is such an amazing person and I am so beyond grateful and blessed to have spent the time I spent with her. We will always be friends and she will always hold a special place in my hear for the rest of my life. We are sorry it’s taken so long to come forward, but this was something we wanted to process privately first.” They reunited in May 2020, but they called it quits again in July 2020.

Landon also garnered a large TikTok following. Before his dad’s wedding to Kourtney Kardashian, Landon posted a TikTok on Friday, May 6, 2022, where he lipsynced to Kanye West’s “Runaway.” Many fans took to the comments, where one read, “Auntie Kim is not going to like this,” referring to Kim’s divorce from Ye. However, during the boohooMAN x Landon Barker launch event, Landon revealed that he loved his dad’s Italian wedding with Kourtney, “It was all a great time, just seeing everybody so happy. And it was emotional and beautiful at the same time.”

The D’Amelio Show is available to stream on Hulu.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.