Charli D’Amelio Just Lost 500K Followers For a Video Where She’s Rude to Her Chef

Picky eaters. Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio lost more than 500,000 followers for a video where they’re rude to their private chef.

In a video on the The D’Amelio Family’s YouTube channel on Monday, November 16, the sisters sat down with James Charles and their parents, Marc and Heidi D’Amelio, for a private dinner cooked by renowned chef Aaron May, who has appeared on the Food Network and in magazines like Food & Wine. For dinner, Chef May made the D’Amelios and James a traditional paella.

After the video was posted, many fans slammed Charli and Dixie for their rude comments about Chef May’s food. At one part, Dixie walks away from the dinner table to vomit after trying a snail from the paella. “So dramatic. Get up, excuse yourself,” her mother, Heidi, told her. The video also shows Charli asking Chef May if he has any “dino nuggets” she can eat instead of the paella. “The Damelio’s are straight up brats. They don’t deserve ANY of the fame they get,” one commenter wrote. Another commented, “This is not ‘quirky’ or ‘cute.’ Straight up embarrassing.”

According to BuzzFeed, Charli lost more than 500,000 followers after the video was posted. Fans also criticized Charli for a conversation she had with James in the video where she complained about not reaching 100 million on TikTok in less than a year. “Ugh, I wish I had more time,” Charli said. “‘Cause imagine if I hit 100 mil a year after hitting a mil.”

James responded, “Was the 95 [million] not enough for you?”

After the backlash, Dixie took to her TikTok on Wednesday, November 17, to explain that she didn’t mean to be rude to Chef May. “I would never in any way wanna be taken as disrespectful, especially from an out-of-context 15-second clip,” she said. “Basically, that clip, that wasn’t in the original video, is my team and chef Aaron May trying to convince me to try snail, knowing that I would have a reaction,” Dixie continued. “I love chef, and I would never disrespect him in any way.”

Charli, for her part, has yet to respond to the criticism as of writing this.