TikTok Thinks King Charles Was Peeved At His Coronation—Here’s Why

It was supposed to be a joyous day, but TikTok thinks King Charles was angry—peeved if you will—at his coronation.

Amid the wild pageantry of May 6, 2023, the soon-to-be crowned King of Britain was filmed appearing to have a terse exchange with his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, as they waited in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach ahead of the official ceremony to take place in Westminster Abbey.

Apparently, the ruling royal’s carriage had arrived five minutes ahead of schedule, meaning they had to wait while Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton and children Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were said to have been late. They reportedly ended up having to join the King’s procession through the church because they were unable to overtake to get ahead of him.

TikTok user @royaldisclosure brought the clip to the internet’s attention, speculating that Charles was annoyed that Kate and William were late, and indeed, lip-readers both observed the footage and gave their two cents on what Charles might have been saying. While each offered slightly different takes, the word “late” was consistent. Jacqui Press, who studied the footage, told MailOnline that she believed he said: “I’m worried about time, I mean it’s been longer this time and, well, erm, I mean look! I know.” While another lipreader told Sky News that the King said: “We can never be on time. Yes, I’m… this is a negative. There’s always something.”

But in the comments section of the original TikTok, people defended the Prince and Princess of Wales, saying that Charles actually arrived early and he was being unfairly impatient to family members who arrived on time. “Charles was 6 minutes early. The wales were stuck behind his coach and had to go around the block,” one user wrote. “He was early. They were on time and had to wrestle 3 kids into dress clothes and get them to the car. I’m impressed!”

Historically, the coronation was considered a sacred ceremony between a monarch and their people in the presence of God, but Charles did away with tradition and invited his counterparts from around the world. A source told The Mail on Sunday: “I believe the rule began because a Coronation is meant to be a monarch’s private event with God. At the Queen’s Coronation, there were no crowned monarchs, only the protectorate rulers like the Queen of Tonga. It’s been a tradition for centuries.”

Invitations to King Charles’ coronation were sent out and were designed by heraldic artist and manuscript illuminator Andrew Jamieson. The invitations released by Buckingham Palace include a floral pattern and the text reads, “The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla,” the letter heralds. “By command of the King the Earl Marshal is directed to invite [name] to be present at the Abbey Church of Westminster on the 6th day of May 2023.” The decorations present “an ancient figure from British folklore, symbolic of spring and rebirth, to celebrate the new reign,” the palace said. It also includes two birds perched on the letter C, which is flanked by Charles and Camilla’s coats of arms. The Queen Consort’s crest has been updated to reflect her installment as a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter last summer, courtiers said.

The King and Queen also gave very special roles—including one to their grandson Prince George. “Throughout the Coronation Service on 6th May, Their Majesties will each be attended by four Pages of Honour. The Pages will form part of the procession through the Nave of Westminster Abbey,” Buckingham Palace announced. “The King’s Pages of Honour will be His Royal Highness Prince George of Wales, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Master Nicholas Barclay and Master Ralph Tollemache. The Queen Consort’s Pages of Honour will be Her Majesty’s grandsons, Master Gus and Master Louis Lopes and Master Freddy Parker Bowles, and Her Majesty’s great-nephew, Master Arthur Elliot.”

