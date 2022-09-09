King Charles ‘Expresses’ His ‘Love’ for Harry & Meghan in His 1st Speech After the Queen’s Death

Making it known. King Charles II acknowledged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his first speech as King. The monarch addressed the nation after his mother Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

In his first speech, he addressed the changes in titles for his family. He first addressed his wife Camilla as “Queen Consort.” Then he proceeded to talk about his son, William’s, new title. “As my Heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me. He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades,” Charles continued. “Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty. With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given.” Tywysog Cymru means Prince of Wales in Welsh.

Charles then acknowledged Harry and his wife, Meghan. “I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.” Unlike his brother, Harry and Meghan will remain Duke and Duchess of Sussex because they have no official obligations to the monarchy. However, their children Archie and Lilibet have the automatic right to the HRH (His or Her Royal Highness) titles as Prince and Princess respectively after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96 years old. The Queen’s death came three months after her Platinum Jubilee event in June 2022, which celebrated her 70 years on the throne. Harry and Meghan attended the Jubilee after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their royal duties in 2020 and moved to Santa Barbara, California, where they permanently reside. After other royal family members proceeded down the steps of St. Paul’s Cathedral, Harry and Meghan walked down hand in hand as the crowd appeared to boo the couple. Harry reportedly arrived after his grandmother passed, however Meghan was not in attendance.

