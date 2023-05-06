Meet King Charles’ 5 Grandchildren—The Youngsters Next In Line For The Throne

Making their grandfather proud. King Charles’ grandchildren are in full support when it comes to his coronation.

The newly crowned King Charles has five grandchildren. His two sons have immensely talented and devoted children who are upholding the Royal family standards every day. The eldest, Prince William has three children with his wife Kate Middleton, while Prince Harry has two children with Meghan Markle. The grandchildren have various line placements when it comes to throne lineage. William’s children have a higher place since the Prince of Wales is next in line, while Harry and his children are after William’s youngest.

So who are King Charles’ grandchildren? Read more below to find out.

Who are King Charles’ grandchildren?

Prince George

Born: July 22, 2013

Prince George is the eldest of King Charles’ grandchildren and the eldest of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children. He was born in St. Mary’s Hospital in London. He was given the official title “His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge” at birth. He is currently second in line in throne after his father. After his parents’ titles changed to the Prince and Princess of Wales, his title changed to “His Royal Highness Prince George of Wales.” He currently attends Lambrook, a preparatory school in Berkshire.

A royal insider told UsWeekly on July 15, 2022, that George leads his family in everything and is especially close to Charlotte, 7 and Louis, 4. “George is a hard worker. He sometimes needs a nudge like all kids his age but he’s very smart and right up there at the top of his class,” the source said. “He’s very protective of his younger siblings and goes out of his way to help his mother with the household chores, especially when it earns him extra time on electronics!” The source also noted that George is a “well-grounded down-to-earth little boy.“ The little monarch is also very much like his father in his interests. “He’s very sociable and can chat for hours about his favorite soccer players, plus he loves rugby, cricket, all forms of sports really. He’s definitely a daddy’s boy. It’s not just their physical resemblance, they’ve got a ton of the same interests and hobbies in common – even helicopters!”

Prince George is also looking forward to his future responsibilities of being King, according to the source. “He’s well aware that one day he’ll be King and what that entails because William and the other senior royals including his grandpa [Prince] Charles and great grandmother the Queen have told him from an early age about his destiny,” the insider reveals. “He sees it as a huge honor and frequently asks his dad to loan him books about history, he loves listening to stories about his ancestors and the history of the Commonwealth, not just England. It’s very clear he takes it all very seriously and is dedicated to serving the Crown when his time eventually comes.”

Princess Charlotte

Born: May 2, 2015

Princess Charlotte is King Charles’ second grandchild and Prince William and Kate Middleton’s second child. She is currently third in line for the throne. She was born on May 2, 2015 in the same hospital as her brother St. Mary’s Hospital in London. Her full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana in honor of King Charles, Queen Elizabeth and Prince William’s mother Princess Diana. She also attends Lambrook, a preparatory school in Berkshire with her brothers.

A source told Us Weekly that Charlotte acts like her older brother and is super close with her parents. “Mummy definitely has a shadow,” the source said. “Wherever Kate goes, so does Charlotte. It’s adorable. As she’s home a lot more than George, Charlotte spends time in the kitchen ‘helping’ with things. Whenever the housekeeper or Kate is preparing food, Charlotte needs her own little toy set by her side to imitate.”

Prince Louis

Born: April 23, 2023

Prince Louis is King Charles’ third grandchild and Prince William and Kate Middleton’s third child. He is currently fourth in line for the throne. His name was revealed to be Louis Arthur Charles after his great-great-granduncle Louis, Earl Mountbatten of Burma and King Charles. He also goes to Lambrook with his older siblings.

During Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, a photo of Louis covering his ears went viral. His parents seemed to nod at the reaction in an Instagram post. “What a fantastic weekend of celebrations. Seeing people across the nation coming together with family, friends and loved ones has been extremely special,” the duo tweeted on Monday, June 6. “Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership. From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember. “We all had an incredible time, especially Louis… 👀.”

Prince Archie

Born: May 6, 2019

Prince Archie is King Charles’ fourth grandchild and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first child. He is sixth in line for the throne. He was born in Portland Hospital in London and has dual citizenship of the United States and the United Kingdom. Archie’s full name is Archie Harrison. He currently lives in Montecito, California after his parents relocated to the United States after they stepped down from their Royal duties.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Meghan revealed that other British royal family members had “concerns” over “how dark” his skin would be. “All around this same time, we have in tandem the conversation of he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title and also concerns and conversations as how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” Meghan said, adding that she didn’t hear the concerns herself but from Harry. “That was relayed to me from Harry from conversations that family had with him,” she said. After Queen Elizabeth’s death, Archie and Lilibet are considered Prince and Princess. However, they cannot use the His Royal Highness or Her Royal Highness titles.

Princess Lilibet

Born: June 4, 2021

Princess Lilibet is King Charles’ fifth grandchild and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second child. She was born in Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara California on June 4, 2021. Born Lilibet Diana, she was named after her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and her grandmother Diana. She also has dual citizenship for the United States and United Kingdom.

She met Queen Elizabeth for the first time before her death during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The Queen met with Lilibet during a private lunch after The Trooping of Colour on June 3, 2022. Lilibet then celebrated her first birthday party at her parent’s residence at Frogmore Cottage on June 4, 2022.

