Harry Styles & Adele Rejected King Charles’ Invitation to Perform at His Coronation—‘There Would Be Backlash’



Who is not performing at King Charles’ coronation? Well, there’s a long list. Many artists have turned down invitations from King Charles’ invitation and Buckingham Palace is reportedly scrambling to find performers for the day. A royal source told The Sun that “organizers are working against the clock to pull together an exciting line-up but have hit a series of challenges.” Some of the acts don’t want to be associated with the Royal Family after the years of drama associated with them. “The royal family has faced a number of PR disasters in recent times, and anyone performing at the show would have to consider whether there would be a backlash from appearing amongst their fans,” told Rolling Stone who represents Little Mix, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson.

So who turned down Prince Charles?

Harry Styles

Harry Styles is not performing for Prince Charles’ coronation due to scheduling conflicts with his Love on Tour world tour. According to a PR head that talked to Rolling Stone, she talked about how the Coronation won’t really affect their career in a positive light. “For them right now, storytelling is really important,” says Meg, whose real/full name has been withheld by request and talked about Adele and Harry Styles. “These big symbolic associations carry a lot of weight and literally go down in history books in bold and underlined. I can understand why there’d be a big PR discussion around artists doing it or not.”

Adele

Adele has also reportedly declined to perform at Prince Charles’ coronation. Adele superfan Grace Martha told Rolling Stone that performing at the coronation would not be on Adele’s brand. “The pomp and money this coronation is costing doesn’t represent her values at all,” says Martha. “This issue is so specific to our culture; Americans might think, ‘Oh, she’s from London and a cockney, why wouldn’t she do it?’ But they don’t understand the nuances of different areas, cultures, and identities here. She’s for the ‘everyday person,’ and the everyday younger person in London doesn’t rate the royal family anymore.”

Elton John

Elton John has reportedly declined to perform at Prince Charles’ coronation due to scheduling conflicts with his tour. John was also a very close friend to Prince Charles’ ex-wife Princess Diana.

A source told The Sun explained that “Elton John was top of Charles’s list but due to his European tour, which sees him performing in Germany the Friday before then again soon after the Windsor concert, he isn’t able to make the dash to the UK work.”

Spice Girls

The Spice Girls were rumored to have been invited by Prince Charles to perform and reunite. However, The Sun reported that all of the members turned it down.

“The Nineties were so different in British pop culture. It was New Labour, everyone was playful and being a bit cheeky,” explains Michael Cragg, author of Reach For The Stars, a book about nineties and ‘00s British pop. But, Cragg says, “that cheekiness absolutely isn’t here anymore. Now we really want to know who people are and the version of the Royal family that we’ve learned of recently through Prince Harry’s book and how the Prince Andrew scandal was handled: the reality is awful. You could not be the biggest band in the world now and walk up and plant a kiss on them and it still work.”

The Spice Girls met up with Prince Charles when they were lifted into global superstardom. Mel C recalled the moment that the girls took photos with the then-prince and kissed him on the cheek. “At the time, I was one of the shyer members of the band, so I was cringing inside as the girls were kissing Prince Charles,” the Spice Girl told People. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe they’re doing it.’ But now I’m really proud that the girls did that because I think that’s part of the reason the world fell in love with the Spice Girls. We were kind of doing what everybody wished they could do, and it was never with malice. It was always with a smile. Now that Charles is our King, it kind of makes it even more naughty. Those naughty Spice Girls!”

Robbie Williams

Apart from his former band Take That, Robbie Williams reportedly also declined the invitation. He reportedly turned down the opportunity due to his busy schedule.

