Here’s How King Charles Will Be Celebrating His 1st Christmas Without Queen Elizabeth—It’ll Be ‘Sad’

As his first holiday as King, many Royal family fans are asking, how will Charles celebrate Christmas 2022?

Moments after the Queen’s death on September 8, 2022, Charles was proclaimed King. Due to royal tradition, days later on September 10, 2022, the Privy Council proclaimed the sovereign. The clerk of the council said, “Charles III, by the grace of god of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of his other realms and territory, King, head of the commonwealth, defender of the faith, to whom we do acknowledge all faith and obedience with humble affection, beseeching god by whom kings and queens do reign to bless his majesty with long and happy years to reign over us. God Save the King.” Since his proclamation, the King has fulfilled his duties as monarch and planning the big Christmas day is a big new responsibility.

During the first holiday without Queen Elizabeth, Charles has a hefty lineup filled with family and tradition. Here are King Charles’ Christmas plans for 2022.

What are King Charles’ Christmas 2022 plans?

What are King Charles’ Christmas 2022 plans? According to a close royal source to Us Weekly, the king has plans to honor the queen—his mother—and her legacy during their holiday celebrations. “It will be extremely sad not to have the queen there,” the source said, adding that it will be “bittersweet.” However, the royal family is aware that the late queen, “would not want them to mope or let that detract everyone from coming together and enjoying the occasion.”

The source noted that King Charles would have some dedicated moments to his mother. He will “undoubtedly pay tribute to the queen in his speech and privately within the family,” during the festivities. “They’ll share fond memories, raise glasses and likely make speeches about the wonderful life and legacy she’s left behind.” The insider also added that “there’s a shared commitment among the whole family to stay true to her values and carry on with the wonderful work she did during her time as monarch.”

Like his plans for his coronation, Charles wants to break some royal traditions, in favor of some new ones. According to the source, he is “equally determined to bring in some new more modern traditions and implementations of his own as the family moves forward into a new era.” The source also said that Prince William and Princess Kate and their children as children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, are also on board with the plans “are extremely key to that.”

Among those invited to the Christmas celebrations include Charles’ sister Princess Anne, brother Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, and their children Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. “This will be the first time [the duchess has] been included since their divorce many years ago,” referring to Andrew and Sarah. However, the insider concluded that Andrew will not “join in on the royal walk,” and that his “involvement is peripheral now for reasons everyone well knows and that’s how it will stay barring some type of miracle,” referring to his strip of titles after being involved in a sexual abuse lawsuit. Members of the royal family also arrive on Christmas Eve in order of importance. The royals are given a specific day and time to arrive at Sandringham Estate, which is determined by their status within the family. The order goes from junior to senior, so the members lower on the royal family’s totem pole would arrive first. and more well-known members, such as Charles and his sons, would come later. Despite all of the negatives, the insider said that “all the other main members of The Firm are looking forward to celebrating King Charles’ first Christmas as monarch.” However, two members of the royal family are certainly not there for the celebrations. “ It was always assumed Meghan and Harry would want to be in America for the holidays,” the insider explains, adding that the recent “tension would have made it virtually impossible.”

With the close dates of the release of Meghan and Harry’s Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, the holidays would surely be awkward for the royal family. A source told Us Weekly on December 7, 2022, that Charles is “concerned” at the “damage” Harry and Meghan’s documentary could cause their relationship with the British royal family. “The docuseries has left a bad taste in Charles’ mouth,” the insider said. “He’s more worried about it than anyone.” The source explained that Charles does not want to deal with “drama” after he took over the throne from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022. “While he’s putting on a brave face, behind closed doors he’s concerned that the docuseries will cause irreparable damage to the Monarchy,” the insider said. “It’s hard for a lot of people inside The Firm to imagine how the Sussexes come back into the fold from here.”

According to several royal sources who talked to The Mirror UK, the royal family is trying to push back what Meghan and Harry are saying. “There is a completely united front from the King and his family concerning the numerous attempts to privately make peace with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which sadly have once again resulted in the other side wishing to air their repeated grievances to the world.” The anonymous insider continued, “If there is a need to respond to anything in the upcoming series then you can be assured that response will be swift and robust.” The site also said that royal insiders called the Sussexes “The Kardashians” because “they want all the attention they can possibly get.”