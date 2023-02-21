Hailey Bieber, J.Lo & ITZY Can’t Stop Wearing This Super Affordable Fashion Brand

Scroll To See More Images

It’s not every day that big names like Hailey Bieber, J.Lo and ITZY wear brands that are actually within budget. The pieces they spot oftentimes cost hundreds and thousands of dollars and seem like mere eye candy. Luckily, these celebs have been spotted in and collaborated with an affordable, Singapore-based fashion brand that won’t break the bank.

I’ve done my own personal browsing of Charles & Keith’s site, and needless to say, I want everything. The brand keeps its finger on the pulse of fashion trends and celebrity style like no other. At the moment, you’ll find everything from crescent bags to ballet flats. While Charles & Keith specializes in shoes and bags, you’ll notice it also carries sunglasses, wallets, jewelry and other accessories.

And Hailey, J.Lo and ITZY aren’t the only A-listers who have stunned in this brand. Emily Ratajkowksi, Christine Quinn and Katy Perry are a few other stars who have completed their outfits with Charles & Keith. So whether you’re going for an off-duty model aesthetic or a colorful K-pop vibe, you’re bound to find something stylish and celeb-approved.

Head straight to Charles & Keith the next time you find yourself itching to try a trend, but don’t want to shell out hundreds of dollars. You’ll find so many styles that’ll easily elevate your wardrobe for any season and at affordable prices.

Crescent Hobo Bag

J.Lo is always blinged out with the most elegant and on-trend accessories, like the Crescent Hobo Bag. Her white bag is currently unavailable, but the black one isn’t! Pair it with garments that have sharper lines, like trousers and an oversized blazer, for your new go-to look.

Lucile Satin Platform Sandals

Everyone’s closet could use a pair of simple yet chic sandals. Add a few inches in the ITZY-worn Lucile Satin Platform Sandals in hot pink, dark blue or black. The chunky block heels should also feel more comfortable than, let’s say, a stiletto heel.

Gabine Tweed Saddle Bag

Tweed can make anything look cute yet sophisticated, and this saddle bag is no exception. The navy option ITZY has been toting around has a super spring-ready color scheme, but the brown and orange versions are also so stylish and versatile.

Carlisle Platform Mary Janes

This ITZY-loved platform is the statement shoe you need to add to your rotation right away. These funky Mary Janes are both sweet and edgy thanks to their red flower print and strappy design.

Charlot Bag

This bag also has a stamp of approval from Emily Ratajkowski. While Emrata’s orange version is out of stock, ITZY’s classic black one is up for grabs on the site. We’d style it in the exact same way: with trousers and an oversized blazer.

Patent Triple Strap Sculptural Heel Mules

Christine Quinn strutted down the coast of France in this pair of buckle-adorned mules that just so happen to be $20 off right now. Although she’s wearing the white version in her Instagram post, the light blue colorway is equally as chic.