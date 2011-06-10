Charity Fashion Items That You’ll Actually Want

Have you purchased a pair of killer Giuseppe Zanotti heels, or even, you know, Steve Madden, and they’re cool and all but you hardly feel like you’re saving the world or anything? Come September, exclusive items donated byGiuseppe, Steve, Chris Benz and others will be available for purchase on Elyse Walker’s online boutique, with a percentage of the proceeds donated to Cedars-Sinai Women’s Cancer Research Program.

In addition to the clothing up for grabs, the sixth-annual Pink Party an event that celebrates women, fashion and the fight to end breast andgynecologic cancer in women will be held September 10th at the W Hollywood Hotel, hosted by Jennifer Garner. If you’re missing any pink in your closet, this will be a good time to stock up.