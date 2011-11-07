Celebrity Charity Auction On eBay: Find Out What You Can Get

Online auction addicts rejoice! Today, eBay is launching eBay.com/Celebrity, where fans can join their favorite philanthropic celebs in supporting important causes. Concert tickets, personal meet and greets, and memorabilia that some of the most famous stars today have actually worn are merely some of the awesome things you can bid on.

Some of the high profile participants includeChristina Aguilera, Jeff Bridges, Michael Cooper, Robert Duvall, Jimmie Johnson, Wladimir Klitschko, Sienna Miller, Hayden Panettiere, Katy Perry, Brad Pitt, Troy Polamalu, Tarina Tarantino, and Joe Walsh. Take a look at some of the goodies below and see what you can bid on starting today.

a red sequined dress worn byKaty Perry benefitting theAmerican Red Cross

a meet and greet withChristina Aguilera at a taping of The Voice benefitting theWorld Food Program USA

VIP tickets to a Eagles concert along with a backstage meet and greet withJoe Walsh benefittingThe Gaden Shartse Cultural Foundation

a meet and greet withBrad Pitt benefittingMake It Right

personal artwork fromJeff Bridges benefitting Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry Campaign

I don’t know about you guys, but I think Katy Perry’s dress will be the perfect addition to my winter wardrobe collection, no?