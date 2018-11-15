Model Chantal Monaghan’s Lace Dress Is the Chicest Way to Show Off Your Favorite Lingerie

Though tradition might have you believe lingerie is exclusively reserved for the bedroom, street style stars might persuade you otherwise. The fashion set is increasingly taking to the outdoors in their finest, sexiest duds, sporting corsets, bras and bodysuits like bona fide blouses.

The latest iteration of this trend comes to us from model Chantal Monaghan, who stepped out in New York City on Wednesday night wearing a lace evening gown transparent enough to show off the Christian Dior boyshorts she wore underneath.

Monaghan’s dress was cut simply: It featured long sleeves, a collar, a pleated button-down top, an empire waist and a very full skirt. Crafted from a versatile black lace, the dress would surely pair well with anything in your closet—a black bodysuit, ripped jeans or literally any dress you own.

Rather than loading on layers, however, Monaghan pared down her look—treating her lace over-dress as, well, a regular dress. The model went braless and sported a pair of comfy black boyshorts, which added a surprising athletic touch to an otherwise delicate ensemble.

The juxtaposition made for a seriously dynamic look—one that surely turned the heads of street style photographers and the myriad other guests at the 2018 Guggenheim International Gala pre-party she attended that night. (Wearing a corset on a sidewalk might be a bold move, but wearing a transparent dress to a gala is an undoubtedly bolder one.)

Though Monaghan’s look is completely ill-adapted to the frigid temperatures that have descended on New York City this week, it’s so chic we can’t bring ourselves to care. Lace dresses with peek-a-boo undergarments are definitely the new black (well, the new corsets with jeans), we can’t wait to take the trend for a spin—we’ll just be sure to layer on super heavy coats when we do. (OK, we can bring ourselves to care a little.)