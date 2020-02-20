Channing Tatum Actually Had the Sweetest Reaction to His Ex Jenna Dewan’s Engagement

Just because you’ve called it quits doesn’t mean you have to hate your ex. That sentiment pretty much sums up how Channing Tatum reacted to Jenna Dewan’s engagement to Steve Kazee this week after he heard the celebratory news. Dewan, 39, and Kazee, 44, announced their engagement on Tuesday, Feb. 18, just a few months after revealing that they’re expecting a child together. Tatum, meanwhile, is nothing but “happy” for the couple.

“A lifetime to love and grow with you…you have my heart,” Dewan wrote in her Instagram caption, announcing the new engagement. Kazee also shared a heartfelt tribute to his soon-to-be wife over on his profile. “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen,” reads his Instagram post. “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years.” Somebody grab the tissues!

Tatum, 39, already shares a child with Dewan—6-year-old daughter, Everly. The pair keep a level head when it comes to co-parenting, so it should also come as no surprise that the Magic Mike actor only has generally positive feelings about Dewan’s big news. While he’s yet to share any direct comments about this recent news surrounding the mother of his child, an E! News insider believes that he’s “very happy” for her.

“Channing is very happy for Jenna and Steve’s engagement,” says E! News’ source. “Channing has expressed that he is happy Jenna is in a good place and has moved on.”

The insider also reminds us of Tatum’s priorities, which include making his daughter happy. Naturally, that means he isn’t trying to shade his ex anytime soon.

“Jenna has a special place in [Channing’s] heart since she is the mother of their child,” the source says. “But they have both moved on and are happy in their new relationships. Channing’s main priority and concern is his daughter, and him and Jenna are both happy to have worked out a co-parenting agreement.”

And while Tatum’s main priority is certainly his daughter, we’re also sure he’s far too busy focusing on his new relationship with Jessie J to bother with any bad vibes. The pair started quietly dating in late 2018, only to call it quits for a hot second this past December. But the split didn’t last for long; Jessie J reconciled things with Tatum, and the pair are back on again as of last month. Positive energy only!