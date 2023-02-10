Channing Tatum’s Net Worth Is Impressive Thanks to 3 ‘Magic Mike’ Movies—He Invested $7M of His Own Money to Fund Them

Scroll To See More Images

One of the best in Hollywood. Growing up in a humble background and jumping into success with every movie he makes, Channing Tatum’s net worth is well deserved.

Born and raised in rural Georgia, Channing Tatum launched himself into stardom with all the incredibly profitable films he’s made. The Magic Mike star started out as a stripper, and used his experiences to create the hit movie series we know today. He started out as a background dancer in Ricky Martin’s “She Bangs” music video and starred in the 2005 film Coach Carter. The star rose to fame quickly after gaining starring roles in She’s The Man with Amanda Bynes and his breakthrough movie Step Up where he met his ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

So with all these movies under his belt, what is Channing Tatum’s net worth? Read more below to find out.

What is Channing Tatum’s net worth?

What is Channing Tatum’s net worth? Channing Tatum’s net worth is estimated to be around $80 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. For his first job on-screen with Ricky Martin’s “She Bangs” music video, the 21 Jump Street star reportedly only earned $400. He then became a model for several brands such as Armani, Dolce & Gabbana, and Abercrombie & Fitch.

Channing first had his role in producing A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints. Right after their success, the Dear John actor, his wife at the time Jenna Dewan and their production partner Reid Carolin signed a production deal with Relativity Media for any movies developed during that time.

The first Magic Mike movie was a financial success, but the real sweet reward for the star of the movie and director Steven Soderbergh was that they invested $7 million of their own money to produce the hit film. “We put our money where our mouth was,” Channing told IndieWire about the large profits from the film. “I think Soderbergh knew at least we’d make our money back on the first one. We knew, at least, that we’d break even because we didn’t spend that much money on it. I don’t think any of us had any idea of what was going to happen.”

At the time, Forbes magazine estimated that Channing made $60 million between June 2012 and June 2013, “the vast majority” from Magic Mike, but Channing disputed the actual earnings to GQ. “That’s how sad it is, that movie people don’t even know how the actual film industry makes money. That’s how crazy it is right now. It’s the Wild, Wild West right now. For movie people to think that anyone made $40 million by themselves on a movie is absolutely insane. We knew with the equation that essentially Steven and Greg [Jacobs, Soderbergh’s producing partner] thought up, we were going to make this movie for absolutely nothing and we were going to make money, because we made it with a structure that pretty much you couldn’t lose money.”

As for the real amount, he wouldn’t give a definite answer. “I wouldn’t say a lot. That’s why we’re making another one. If I had $40 million, I don’t know if I’d be making another one. I don’t know if I’d be working as hard as I am. And that’s the God’s honest truth. I don’t like to be away from my friends and family that much.”

As what motivates Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin acknowledged that money wasn’t a factor in Channing’s craft. “It’s not like there’s some materialist end to his ambitions, like ‘I want to make a billion dollars,’ ” he told Vanity Fair. “It’s more like, ‘What would be the most interesting use of my time?’ He’s a genuine artist in that way.”

Channing also recalled about his own ambition when creating Magic Mike. “I was working a lot,” he recalls. “I had gotten to work with some of my favorite directors. I had checked boxes that I would never have hoped to dream about. But something just wasn’t quite filling me up. I was sort of kind of just trying not to be bad in movies, instead of being good. And I was kind of going, ‘What’s…’ And it really had nothing to do with my work. It was really about my life.” He reiterated that sentiment in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “I’ve done things where I thought they were going to be financially successful, and they failed,” he said. “For me, the only thing I can be super sure of at the end of the day is whether I’m proud that I made the movie, even if it never comes out.”

He added, “When you start worrying about what the outcome is more than what you’re making, it’s really tough to make something that is pure. At the end of my life, when I have to look at my daughter in the face and go, ‘Daddy took time out of our lives, out of our relationship, to go do something,’ it better be worth it. It better not just be for money.”

After almost a decade of marriage, Channing and Jenna announced their split in 2018. We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the Step Up costars said in a joint statement at the time. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.” According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jenna was reportedly paid a divorce settlement in the $20-30 million range including real estate and ongoing spousal support.

Away from show business, Channing is also a super busy author. He released a children’s picture book inspired by his daughter called The One and Only Sparkella. He wrote about the inspiration in an Instagram post, “Guys, I don’t know about you but things got a little weird for me in quarantine. I ended up accidentally locking myself in my 7-year-old daughter’s room. And I ended up finding my inner child. So this is what I created for my little girl. From what is, I guess, the little girl in me. Thanks for reading.” The book became a #1 New York Times Bestseller.

