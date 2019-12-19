Here’s Why Channing Tatum & Jessie J Broke Up After Over a Year of Dating

Some relationships are just doomed from the start, but it’s not always due to a personality clash. Sometimes it just comes down to life getting in the way—and that’s, unfortunately, Channing Tatum and Jessie J’s breakup reason. The couple has sadly called it quits, according to reports today by Us Weekly and PEOPLE. Channing, 39, and Jessie, 31, started dating over a year ago in October 2018—and we hate to say that now their romance will not be lasting into another new year.

According to a source with PEOPLE, the pair are keeping things really amicable in light of their split. “There wasn’t any drama,” says the source, “They just decided to part ways and are still good friends.” But why, exactly, did they decide to part? While many were suspicious of the fact that Jessie started dating Channing shortly after he divorced his ex-wife Jenna Dewan (with whom he shares a 6-year-old daughter, Everly,) it turns out that his ex doesn’t have too much to do with this split.

“Channing and Jessie have different priorities and focuses that don’t really align,” another PEOPLE source revealed. “They had a fun relationship, but it just didn’t work out. Channing needs to be in LA a lot so he can spend time with Everly. Jessie prefers England. They are still friendly though.”

Ah, there it is—the ‘ol long-distance issue. Jessie is from the UK, whereas we all know Channing can’t just up and leave his daughter. A classic case of life’s own bad timing. It seems, however, that the pair had a good run. Jessie J even debuted the sweetest song all about Channing at a recent concert, with lyrics as follows:

“Where you go I know I want to follow / Let’s make a promise on today / Take it slow, baby steps so we don’t know when what comes next / Let’s be still, just stay calm, so we’re not rushing what we are / Pressure on, just have fun / It’s not a race, no need to run / If it’s forever / Let’s just simply be in love”

These lyrics point out an interesting contradiction, however. Jessie was singing about “Where you go I know I want to follow,” yet the alleged reason for their break up has do with distance and location in the first place. Perhaps these two split for reasons more related to “rushing” and not “tak[ing] it slow”—who knows whether Channing was ready to enter a new relationship so soon after his divorce in the first place. At the end of the day, though, at least everyone’s still friends.