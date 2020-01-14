Channing Tatum & Jessie J Are Low-Key Back Together 1 Month After Their Breakup

One month later…Chaning Tatum and Jessie J are back together after their breakup. The Magic Mike star, 39, and the “Pricetag” singer, 31, split in December due to their long-distance relationship. “There wasn’t any drama,” a source told People at the time, “They just decided to part ways and are still good friends.”

A couple weeks later, E! News reported that Tatum was on the celebrity-exclusive dating app, Raya, and that he was ready to be in another relationship. “He’s been on Raya for a few weeks,” a source told E! News at the time “He would love to be dating someone and is not shy about it. Well, despite the whirlwind last month, Tatum and Jessie J may be back together. A source told E! News on Monday, Jan. 13, that the over the weekend together in Los Angeles. The date? The two were browsing the childrens’ section of a high-end furniture store on Sunday, Jan. 12.

“They were both dressed down in sweats and trying to be low-key,” the insider said. “No PDA but both were in great moods and together the whole time while giving their opinions on different items.”

Now, as E! News notes, the two could simply be friends. As People’s source revealed after their breakup, Tatum and Jessie J are on good terms. The “Domino” singer could simply be helping her ex-boyfriend pick out a piece of furniture for his 6-year-old daughter Everly. (The Dear John actor shares his daughter with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.)

That being said, they could also very much be back together. People’s source revealed in December that the couple’s relationship ended because of long distance. Tatum lives in Los Angeles, while Jessie J spends most of her time in the United Kingdom. “Channing and Jessie have different priorities and focuses that don’t really align,” the insder said. “They had a fun relationship, but it just didn’t work out. Channing needs to be in L.A. a lot so he can spend time with Everly. Jessie prefers England. They are still friendly though.”

Perhaps the two have worked it out. Either way, we’re glad to see two friendly exes.