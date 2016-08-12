Watch Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum Re-Create Their Classic ‘Step Up’ Dance

It’s been 10 years since “Step Up” was released—and that means it’s also been 10 years since Channing Tatum met his wife, Jenna Dewan Tatum on the film’s set. To celebrate, the couple delivered flashback Friday gold: An epic Snapchat video in which they recreate their famous dance moves. And in case you doubted them, these two definitely still have it.

Jenna also shared the Snapchat footage with her 717,000 Twitter followers and three million Instagram followers, writing, “We had to. #stepup10years.” Watch the short video below–this gives us so many feelings.

As well as sharing the throwback video, the 35-year-old actress also gushed about her anniversary on Instagram, posting an old photo with her “Magic Mike” actor husband.

“#tbt to on set of Step Up,” she captioned the pic. “I cannot believe it’s the 10 year anniversary of the release today!! Ahhhh where does the time go?? Love you all and thanks for all the love all these years.” Congratulations you two, and please, feel free to share throwback clips whenever you like.