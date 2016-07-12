Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum Celebrate Their 7-Year Anniversary with Lovey-Dovey Instagrams

In an age of rampant celebrity PRomances (*cough Hiddleswift *cough), it’s nice to know at least a few famous couples are the real deal, even if they obviously adhere to a social media plan to celebrate their anniversary. Lovey-dovey husband and wife Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum celebrated seven years married—how else?—on Instagram with a series of photos and messages.

From Jenna, we have a strip of black-and-white photo booth pics—including one where their tongues are touching for some reason—with the caption “7 years ❤️ ” while Channing posted a snap of his wife from behind, writing “This woman, 11 years together, 7 married. Happy anniversary Cake. Thank you baby I love you. Plus you look daaaaaaaaanmm!!! 😵.”