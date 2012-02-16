Channing Tatum Doesn’t Need To Hear About Your Body Hair

The actor that has mastered playing sweet and sensitive on camera may actually be quite a macho man in real life.

Channing Tatum was spotted in a SoHo caf this week getting the creeps when he overheard two men discussing their body hair issues. Apparently, he even went as far as putting in headphones to block out what was going on.

After being able to not handle the ‘hairy’ situation, Tatum got up and left. A little bit later, Tatum came back and was supposedly showing a little too much PDA with his wife Jenna Dewan. We can’t blame the cute couple for showing some love, but Channing — keep in mind that some people get uncomfortable by watching two people suck face at the bar!

Well, all we can say is that it’s a free country. If you want to talk pubes, talk pubes, and if you want to make out, make out, but maybe everyone should be a little bit more selective about the locations in which they choose to do so.

Photo Credit: BFA