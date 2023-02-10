Channing Tatum Followed Zoë Kravitz Fan Accounts Before They Dated—He Had ‘No Chill’

Scroll To See More Images

The biggest hunk of Hollywood. With so many movies under his belt as well as being a certified heartthrob, Channing Tatum’s dating life is always in the spotlight no matter who he’s with.

The Magic Mike: Last Dance star has been pretty open about his relationships in the past and how it affects his mindset. “Relationships are hard for me,” he told Vanity Fair for their February 2023 cover story. “Even though I am a bit of a monogamist. In business, I have no real fear of anything being destroyed. But heart things, when it comes to people I love, I have a really hard time. I end up trying too hard, you know?”

So who is the lucky person dating the 21 Jump Street star? Read more below to find out.

Who is Channing Tatum dating?

Zoë Kravitz (2021 – present)

Channing Tatum is currently dating Zoë Kravitz. The Magic Mike star was rumored to be linked with the Big Little Lies actress in 2021 after they were spotted out together when Zoë was directing Pussy Island where Channing starred as well.

Entertainment Tonight reported Tatum and Kravitz were a couple shortly after the filming. “It started out as a friendship and eventually turned to be more,” a source reportedly told the outlet. “The duo was recently spotted at a restaurant in New York City being very affectionate.” The two then attended the Met Gala in September and dressed up as characters from the film Taxi Driver for Halloween. We also can’t forget the iconic The Step Up star also has a great relationship with Zoë’s dad Lenny Kravitz and her step-dad Jason Momoa.

Though the two only acknowledged each other in professional settings in interviews when their relationship started, the Batman star opened up about her relationship with Channing in a GQ cover story in November 2022. “He’s just a wonderful human,” she explained. “He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.” On set, she added that the Logan Lucky star “really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet.” As for why the couple has kept their relationship relatively low-key, she said: “You want to keep it sacred and private as long as you can. So that you don’t have to even think about what the world thinks about it.”

In the same February 2023 interview with Vanity Fair, Channing gushed about wanting to reconnect with his Pussy Island director after they “lost touch” for a while. “Cut to two and a half years later, they had a new draft, and it was great. I was like, ‘Wow. You are really saying something,'” he recalled. “That’s the kind of person you want to create with. That really has this perspective they’re constantly digging for.” He also admitted that he followed some Zoë Kravitz fan accounts before their relationship started. “I have no chill,” he confessed. “I was just seeing what she was up to! Also, I didn’t know anyone would know.”

Jesse J (2018 – 2020)

Channing Tatum dated musician Jessie J from 2018 to 2020. The two were speculated to be together when a source told Us Weekly in October 2018 that the pair played mini-golf together at a local course in Seattle. Channing was then spotted watching the “Price Tag” singer perform at Royal Albert Hall in London. In a now-deleted Instagram post, he captioned, “This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow.”

Their relationship had a lot of fun moments together—he even posted an almost nude photo for a dare from the “Domino” singer. “I lost a game of Jenga to Jessica Cornish,” he captioned the NSFW snap, using the singer’s real name. “The loser (me) had to post a picture the other person (Jessica Cornish) picked… Smh and fml… I’m never playing Jenga with her ever again.”

The two reportedly split in April 2020. A source told People at the time: “They cared enough about each other to try again but realized it was better to move on. It’s totally amicable. He is super busy with his career and as a dad,” said the source. “He has a world awaiting him and is trying to manage how busy he is which isn’t easy.”

Jenna Dewan (2006 – 2018)

Channing Tatum was married to Step Up co-star Jenna Dewan. The two met on the set of the dance movie in 2006 and remained pretty private about their relationship. The Logan Lucky star popped the question in 2008 in Hawaii, according to People, and got married the following year in Malibu, California. The two have a daughter Everly, born in 2013.

In a Step Up press conference, he said about his partner at the time. “Jenna’s very, she’s obviously beautiful, but she really, really is as beautiful inside as she is out. She’s really real. She loves to teach people how to not come from a place of insecurity, just, you know, come from a place of love, I guess. She’s a big fairy, flower child. [She’s] a beautiful soul, a beautiful soul.”

In 2018, the former couple announced that they would be splitting. “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the Step Up costars said in a joint statement at the time. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.” In October 2018, Jebba officially filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences.” The divorce was finalized in November 2019.

Channing opened up about the divorce in an interview with Vanity Fair on January 13, 2023. “We fought for it for a really long time, even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart. I think we told ourselves a story when we were young [about our opposites-attract romance that started while filming Step Up], and we just kept telling ourselves that story, no matter how blatantly life was telling us that we were so different.”

He continued, “But when you’re actually parents, you really understand differences between the two of you. Because it is screaming at you all day long. How you parent differently, how you look at the world, how you go through the world.”

The split wasn’t easy at first, Tatum added: “In the beginning, it was super scary and terrifying. Your life just turns on its axis. This whole plan that you had literally just turns into sand and goes through your fingers and you’re just like, ‘Oh, shit. What now?’”

Though he added that the split made his relationship with his daughter stronger. “It was probably exactly what I needed,” he said. “I don’t think I would’ve ever done the work, I think, on myself in the way that I had to do the work on myself to really try to figure out what’s next. And really, it just started with my daughter. I just dropped everything and just focused on her. And it was truly the best possible thing that I ever could have done. Because in the alone time that I have with just me and her, we’ve become best friends.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.